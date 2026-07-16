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2026 July 16   16:08

bunkering

Maersk newbuild takes 795 tonnes in Zhejiang’s first shipyard STS methanol bunkering

A 5,900-TEU Maersk newbuilding has taken 795 tonnes of methanol from the Chinese bunker tanker *Jia Chen 17* in Zhejiang province’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of a newbuild at a shipyard, according to China Classification Society.  

The 5.5-hour operation was completed on 27 June at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, where the methanol dual-fuel containership *Maersk Flinders* was berthed alongside the yard.  Inspections and tests before the transfer covered hose connections, gas-detection equipment, emergency shutdown systems, firefighting arrangements and personal protective equipment.  The operation made Zhoushan the second Chinese port after Shanghai capable of routine STS methanol bunkering.

Only 15 ports worldwide were capable of providing methanol bunkering services at the time of the operation.  China Classification Society surveyed *Jia Chen 17* throughout construction, including plan approval and yard inspections. The vessel’s bunkering system was assessed against China Maritime Safety Administration’s 2025 interim technical and survey rules for methanol bunkering vessels and CCS’s 2023 guidelines.  

The operation expanded Zhoushan’s marine fuel services, while CCS plans further technical work covering methanol, LNG, ammonia and hydrogen.  

China Classification Society is a Chinese ship classification, inspection and certification organisation authorised to perform statutory surveys by 64 flag-state or regional administrations.  

Tsuneishi Group is a Japanese shipbuilding group. Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding is its China-based shipbuilding company.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group operating in more than 130 countries and employing about 100,000 people.

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

Maersk

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