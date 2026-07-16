GTT wins tank design order for two LNG carriers at HD Hyundai

GTT has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, according to GTT.

The order was placed in the second quarter of 2026. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will build the vessels, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. Their cryogenic tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the two LNG carriers is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2029.

GTT is the developer of the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology used for cryogenic cargo tanks.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, also known as HD KSOE, is the holding company of the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Mipo shipyards.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Mipo operate as shipbuilding companies within the HD KSOE structure.