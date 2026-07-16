  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

2026 July 16   16:11

shipping

India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

India has ordered shipowners, ship managers and licensed crewing agencies to stop assigning Indian nationals to vessels due to transit the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, according to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.  

Circular 36 of 2026, issued on 15 July, directs shipowners, managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence companies to “avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders”.  

The measure does not require the immediate withdrawal of Indian seafarers already serving in the region. It blocks new assignments involving Hormuz transits and requires masters operating in the Persian Gulf, the strait and adjoining waters to maintain heightened security vigilance, monitor navigational warnings and apply ship and company security procedures under the ISPS Code.  

The circular lists five recently attacked vessels: Mombasa B (IMO 9739501), Al Bahyah (IMO 9937799), GFS Galaxy (IMO 9401271), MT Wedyan (IMO 9524970) and Al Rekayyat (IMO 9397339).  

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered real-time, vessel-by-vessel monitoring of Indian crews in the Persian Gulf, Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Liaison officers are also being assigned to affected seafarers, while companies must confirm that no Indian crew member is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.  

The restriction leaves unresolved the position of crews already west of Hormuz. Forward Seamen’s Union of India general secretary Manoj Yadav estimated that more than 15,000 Indian seafarers remained stranded there and called for government action to move them out of danger.  

The Mumbai-based Directorate General of Maritime Administration operates under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and is responsible for maritime regulation and seafarer oversight. The ministry is the central government department responsible for ports, shipping and inland waterways. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India is an Indian seafarers’ union.

Topics:

Hormuz

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

17:04

Near-record Danube low strands cruise ships

16:44

Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

16:20

SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

16:18

FuelEU pooling used by 90% of ships as Kickster flags deficit risk

16:16

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

16:13

Western Baltic Engineering designs 800-tonne green methanol bunker vessel for Klaipėda

16:09

GTT wins tank design order for two LNG carriers at HD Hyundai

16:08

Maersk newbuild takes 795 tonnes in Zhejiang’s first shipyard STS methanol bunkering

16:04

US regulators complete environmental review of Energy Transfer’s Blue Marlin port

15:33

Global Ports Holding acquires stakes in Turkish and Portuguese cruise ports from Royal Caribbean

15:13

Sea Legend sets first weekly Arctic boxship service with eight-sailing programme

14:43

Delfin advances second 4.4-mtpa FLNG vessel with Siemens LNTP and MidOcean stake

14:23

DP World rolls out 35 electric tractors in latest phase of $800m Jeddah terminal overhaul

13:53

Hormuz transits fall to nine with no VLCC or LNG carrier movements

13:27

Klaipeda bulk terminal loses EU court bid to revive Belarus potash transit

13:24

More than 500 feared dead after two boat incidents off Myanmar

13:03

Wärtsilä wins twin ammonia-engine package for Navigator gas carriers

12:41

AI trade shift reshapes global liner networks

12:12

Hanwha Ocean starts South Korea’s first domestically financed large-scale offshore wind farm

11:33

US Hellfire missiles disable Iran-bound VLCC Belma

11:20

Kawasaki and NVIDIA start next-generation digital shipyard project

11:17

India clears 1.5m-GT Porbandar shipbuilding cluster and $163m Vadinar repair yard

10:53

Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex Aframax recycling jobs

10:24

Port of Los Angeles sets Western Hemisphere record with third 1m-TEU month

09:58

Greece holds up 21st EU sanctions package over George Prokopiou’s Dynagas

2026 July 15

18:06

China’s New Times delivers three LNG dual-fuel tankers in four-day run

17:15

US export surge drives global LNG trade to record 56.3 Bcf/d

16:44

FMC leaders back US bill giving seaports power to disable drones

16:04

Vitol opens Gwadar’s first full-scale commercial bunkering service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news