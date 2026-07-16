India halts new Indian seafarer deployments through Hormuz

India has ordered shipowners, ship managers and licensed crewing agencies to stop assigning Indian nationals to vessels due to transit the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, according to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.

Circular 36 of 2026, issued on 15 July, directs shipowners, managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence companies to “avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders”.

The measure does not require the immediate withdrawal of Indian seafarers already serving in the region. It blocks new assignments involving Hormuz transits and requires masters operating in the Persian Gulf, the strait and adjoining waters to maintain heightened security vigilance, monitor navigational warnings and apply ship and company security procedures under the ISPS Code.

The circular lists five recently attacked vessels: Mombasa B (IMO 9739501), Al Bahyah (IMO 9937799), GFS Galaxy (IMO 9401271), MT Wedyan (IMO 9524970) and Al Rekayyat (IMO 9397339).

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered real-time, vessel-by-vessel monitoring of Indian crews in the Persian Gulf, Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Liaison officers are also being assigned to affected seafarers, while companies must confirm that no Indian crew member is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

The restriction leaves unresolved the position of crews already west of Hormuz. Forward Seamen’s Union of India general secretary Manoj Yadav estimated that more than 15,000 Indian seafarers remained stranded there and called for government action to move them out of danger.

The Mumbai-based Directorate General of Maritime Administration operates under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and is responsible for maritime regulation and seafarer oversight. The ministry is the central government department responsible for ports, shipping and inland waterways. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India is an Indian seafarers’ union.