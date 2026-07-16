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2026 July 16   16:16

shipbuilding

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations  Dutch wind-propulsion developer Econowind has secured a Type Approval Design Certificate from DNV for its 16-metre VentoFoil 3-Series, reducing the need to repeat the full assessment of the approved product design for each DNV-classed retrofit or newbuilding project, according to Econowind.  

The certificate confirms that the boundary-layer suction wing complies with DNV’s ST-0511 standard for wind-assisted propulsion systems.  The approval covers a product intended for series production rather than equipment tied to a single vessel. Ship-specific work remains necessary for foundations, structural integration, stability, electrical equipment and control systems. 

The VentoFoil generates additional forward thrust from wind and uses a tilting foundation that allows the wing to be lowered during port operations, in restricted air-draught conditions or in adverse weather. Econowind has sold more than 150 VentoFoil units.  

Econowind chief commercial officer Chiel de Leeuw said the certificate would simplify approvals for retrofits and newbuildings and allow the system to be incorporated at a later stage of vessel design.  

DNV Maritime senior principal engineer Hasso Hoffmeister said the number of ships operating with wind-assisted propulsion systems had increased fivefold since 2022 and exceeded 100. He expects advances in technology and materials, together with expanded production capacity, to accelerate deployment.  

The MS Heinz, operated by German shipowner HS Schiffahrt, is among the first vessels using VentoFoils covered by the certificate. The vessel was completed in January 2026 as the first newbuilding in the company’s Eco Freighter series, with the VentoFoils installed in Emden in May. 

Zeewolde-based Econowind develops wind-assisted propulsion equipment for bulk carriers, tankers, ro-ro vessels and containerships. Its product range also includes the 30-metre steel 5-Series VentoFoil for deep-sea shipping.  

DNV is a classification society whose wind-assisted propulsion requirements cover product design and vessel-specific integration. 

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