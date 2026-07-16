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2026 July 16   16:20

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SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone recorded preliminary unaudited revenue of EGP 15.9bn ($314.3m) for the 2025/26 financial year, up 37% from EGP 11.6bn ($229.3m) a year earlier, according to SCZONE.  

The result was 51% above the authority’s original budget target of EGP 10.5bn ($207.6m). The figures were presented at its first board meeting of the 2026/27 financial year, chaired by Walid Gamal El-Din.  

Dollar-denominated revenue increased 44% to $246m from $171m and accounted for 76% of the total.  Revenue collected in Egyptian pounds rose 21% to EGP 3.8bn ($75.1m) from EGP 3.17bn ($62.7m), representing the remaining 24%.  

Income from industrial zones and other non-port operations increased to 19% of total revenue from an average of 8% in previous years.

Ports generated 81%, compared with 92% previously.  Annual revenue has risen from EGP 2.8bn ($55.4m) in 2016/17, an almost sixfold increase over 10 years.  Cargo handled at SCZONE ports reached a record 108.7m tonnes in 2025/26, including containerised and non-containerised traffic, more than 112% above the 51.2m tonnes handled in 2016/17.  

SCZONE contracted 117 new industrial-zone projects during the year, representing planned investment of $7.26bn across 8.7m square metres. The projects are expected to create about 73,500 direct jobs when fully operational.  

Over the past four years, the authority has contracted 398 industrial projects and 14 seaport projects, taking the total to 412 projects involving $16.4bn of investment. They are expected to create more than 145,000 direct jobs after completion.  

SCZONE is an autonomous Egyptian public authority with executive and regulatory powers over a 455-square-kilometre area comprising four industrial zones and six ports on the Mediterranean and Red Sea. It was established under Egypt’s Law No. 83 of 2002, revised in 2015.

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