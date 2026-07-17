Antwerp reopens MSC PSA European Terminal after hydrofluoric acid leak affects 155 people

The MSC PSA European Terminal in Antwerp fully resumed vessel berthing and cargo operations on 17 July after its western section was cleaned and declared safe following a hydrofluoric acid leak, according to Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

The incident began on the evening of 14 July after a container was damaged and started leaking aboard the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Mia Summer II at Deurganck Dock. A total of 155 people underwent medical examinations after possible exposure. Of those, 127 sustained minor injuries and 28 developed more serious symptoms and remained in hospital for observation. One person was admitted to intensive care. Those examined were mainly port workers and crew members, most of them Filipino.

The port’s final update did not provide a revised medical toll or confirm whether the intensive-care patient had been discharged. Authorities activated the municipal emergency response phase and the Medical Intervention Plan. Bridges over the Kieldrecht Lock were closed, vessel movements in the affected area were suspended and a safety perimeter was established around the terminal. Specialist teams removed the leaking container from MSC Mia Summer II under controlled conditions on 15 July. Containers positioned nearby were unloaded and cleaned, while air-quality measurements continued throughout the night.

DP World’s neighbouring Antwerp Gateway terminal was cleared to resume operations on the afternoon of 15 July. MPET restarted operations on the eastern side of Deurganck Dock at quay K1718 on 16 July, while the western side remained closed for cleaning until it was declared safe at 06:30 local time on 17 July.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident. The cause of the damage to the container and the amount of hydrofluoric acid released have not been disclosed.

MSC Mia Summer II is operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company.

MPET is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited, with annual handling capacity of 9m TEU, 3.7 km of quay, 11 berths and 38 container cranes. The terminal employs about 2,200 people and handles more than half of Antwerp’s container volume.

DP World operates the neighbouring Antwerp Gateway terminal.