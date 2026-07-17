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2026 July 17   11:42

shipbuilding

South Korean 15,000-TEU molten salt reactor boxship wins ABS AiP

ABS has granted approval in principle to a South Korean design for a 15,000-TEU containership powered by two molten salt reactors, according to KAERI.  

The Neo-Panamax concept, developed by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries, is designed for a speed of about 25 knots and transit through the expanded Panama Canal.  

The two reactors would provide the vessel’s main power, with the load divided between them for redundancy. An energy storage system would retain surplus electricity and release it when demand increases.  

The reactors would be installed in the central section of the hull to reduce the effects of vessel motion and limit exposure to collision damage.

Removing conventional fuel tanks and an exhaust funnel would also free additional space onboard.  

The accommodation block has been positioned to meet crew radiation protection and bridge visibility requirements.  

KRISO tested a scale model in its deep-ocean engineering basin to assess the ship’s behaviour in different sea conditions and validate the hull form and reactor arrangement.  

KAERI is developing the MARINA marine molten salt reactor.

KRISO and Samsung Heavy Industries worked on the high-speed hull, reactor and systems arrangement, and the vessel’s power management and control technology.  

The partners plan further work on the ship-reactor interface, safety validation under operating conditions, basic and detailed design, and preparations for testing, demonstration and commercialisation.  KRISO principal researcher Baek Bu-geun led the research.

KAERI linked the project to South Korea’s K-Moonshot programme for the development of commercial vessels powered by small modular reactors.  

KAERI is a South Korean government-funded nuclear research institute established in 1959. KRISO, founded in 1973, carries out research in ship technology, offshore engineering, marine energy, maritime safety and marine systems.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company.

ABS is a US classification society and technical advisory organisation with more than 160 years of activity in the marine and offshore sectors.

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