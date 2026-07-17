China forms 20-member methanol shipping supply chain alliance

China has launched a 20-member alliance spanning shipping, ports, energy, marine fuel supply, equipment manufacturing and research to develop a safe, efficient, economical and reliable methanol fuel supply chain, according to the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute.

The Methanol-Fuel Shipping Supply Chain Innovation Alliance was established in Beijing on 11 July during China Maritime Day 2026. Its members plan to coordinate methanol production, transportation and consumption, pursue joint technology projects, contribute to policy and technical standards, and support wider use of the fuel in shipping.

The alliance will focus on supply chain coordination, technological and industrial development, and closer alignment between fuel supply, transportation and demand.

China Changjiang Shipping Group is a shipping group; COSCO Shipping Bulk is a bulk carrier operator; Shandong Port Group is a port group; and Wuhan Chuangxin Jianghai Transportation is a transport company. Sinopec Chemical Commercial Holding is a chemical sales company, while Methanex is a Canadian methanol producer. Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales, China Marine Bunker, SIPG Energy (Shanghai) and Shenzhen Port Energy Development are marine fuel and port energy suppliers. CSSC’s 711th Research Institute is a marine research institute; CSSC Power (Group), Chongqing Hongjiang Machinery, Weichai Heavy Machinery, Zichai Power, Guangxi Yuchai Marine Power and Huanjie New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) are equipment and technology organisations. The China Waterborne Transport Research Institute is a research body under China’s Ministry of Transport; China Transport News is a ministry-supervised transport organisation; and the Methanol Institute is an international trade association.