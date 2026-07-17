Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches maritime risk unit with live Hormuz and Red Sea trackers

Lloyd’s List Intelligence has launched an analyst-led Maritime Intelligence Unit to track sanctions exposure, shadow fleet activity, disruption at major maritime chokepoints and shifts in global trade flows, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence. The London-based company unveiled the unit on 16 July 2026 alongside live monitoring dashboards for the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

“Customers need more than data points. They need judgement. They need context,” chief executive Waqas Samad said. The unit will combine proprietary maritime data, analytical technology and sector expertise to support shipping, trade, finance, insurance, compliance and government organisations. Its initial remit covers sanctions and compliance, shadow fleet monitoring, geopolitical and regulatory risks, maritime chokepoints and changing trade patterns.

Every assessment will be reviewed by Lloyd’s List Intelligence analysts and subject-matter experts before publication. The dashboards track vessel traffic, ship types, direction of travel, tanker movements and ships operating without visible Automatic Identification System signals.

The Hormuz tracker also monitors sanctioned vessels and shadow fleet activity. The Red Sea dashboard covers vessel transits, routing decisions and trade through the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Adam Sharpe, senior vice-president for maritime intelligence and editorial, will lead the unit. The team includes maritime intelligence and research director Bridget Diakun, Asia-Pacific maritime intelligence director Cichen Shen and senior maritime intelligence analyst Tomer Raanan. Richard Meade will serve as senior adviser while retaining his role as editor-in-chief of Lloyd’s List.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence is the trading name of Maritime Insights & Intelligence Limited, an independent company registered in England and Wales. Its origins are linked to Lloyd’s List, first published as a weekly journal of shipping and commercial information in 1734.