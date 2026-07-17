Mitsubishi launches two-helicopter patrol ship Yashima for Japan Coast Guard

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has launched the 6,100-gt patrol vessel Yashima for the Japan Coast Guard at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Shimonoseki Shipyard Enoura Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The 6,000-ton-class vessel, named and launched on 15 July, is about 134 metres long and 15.8 metres wide. Ordered in fiscal 2023, Yashima has a construction cost of about ¥19.6bn ($120.8m) and is being built to replace an ageing Japan Coast Guard vessel. The ship can carry two helicopters and is fitted with a remotely operated water cannon for maritime law enforcement and rescue operations around remote islands and in distant waters.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will complete hull, machinery and electrical outfitting before delivering the vessel during fiscal 2027.

Tokyo-headquartered Mitsubishi Shipbuilding was established in 2018. Its activities cover ship engineering, design, construction and repair work for ferries, cargo and passenger ships, ro-ro vessels, special-purpose ships and patrol vessels. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is the parent company and sole owner of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.