IAA PortNews: KSK grain terminal’s 1H volume soars 90.5% to 3.75 million tonnes

The terminal handled 9.2 million tonnes of grain in the 2025/2026 season, a 26% growth year-on-year

Photo credit: Delo Group press office

Novorossiysk based KSK grain terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring division that manages Delo Group's assets in Novorossiysk) handled 3.75 million tonnes of grain in the first six months of 2026, which is a 90.5-percent growth on the same period a year earlier, Delo Group’s press office said.

The facility handled 9.2 million tonnes in the 2025/2026 grain season, a 26% gain on the previous season's volumes.

So, the KSK terminal's share in the Azov-Black Sea basin rose to 21.3%. The Group says the increase is due to a strong grain harvest and the permanent upgrade of KSK's infrastructure.

According to an earlier report by PortNews, the KSK terminal reduced grain shipments by 28.6% to 7.4 million tonnes in 2025.

Delo Group is a Russian transport and logistics holding founded in 1993, leading in handling sea / rail containers, in grain transshipment in Russia. The Group's companies provide cargo delivery at all stages of the multimodal transport chain, both domestically and internationally.

Delo Group has 9 marine terminals and 47 inland terminals. The combined annual capacity of marine terminals reaches 3.5 million TEUs and 7 million tonnes of grain, with inland terminals handling 3.5 million TEUs a year.

The Group operates a fleet of 40,000 container flatcars and containers with a total capacity of 220,000 TEUs, and its own fleet of vessels.