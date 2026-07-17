India's Hindustan Shipyard selects two candidate sites for new Andhra Pradesh yard

Indian state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited has proposed a greenfield shipyard in Andhra Pradesh, identifying Machilipatnam and Dugarajapatnam as candidate locations, according to Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

Chairman and managing director Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram, VSM (Retd.), a former Indian Navy officer, presented the plan during a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on 15 July.

The proposed facility would expand India’s domestic shipbuilding capacity and support industrial development, employment and wider maritime activity in the state.

The project forms part of HSL’s expansion plans and is aligned with India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programmes.

Machilipatnam and Dugarajapatnam remain under consideration, with no final investment or site-selection decision announced.

The proposal follows a memorandum of understanding signed by HSL and the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board in November 2025 to examine the development of a greenfield shipyard in the state. The planned facility is intended to support large-scale shipbuilding and advanced vessel construction, attract international partnerships and create high-value employment.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited was established in 1941 and is a Government of India defence public-sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. Its activities include ship construction, ship repair, submarine construction and submarine refits. It received Miniratna Category-I status in 2025.