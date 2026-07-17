  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sweden approves only two offshore wind farms as defence objections block 11 rivals

2026 July 17   18:04

offshore

Sweden approves only two offshore wind farms as defence objections block 11 rivals

Sweden has approved the Fyrskeppet and Vidar offshore wind projects while rejecting 11 competing applications over their potential impact on national defence capability, according to the Swedish government.  

The decision leaves Fyrskeppet as the only approved offshore wind project on Sweden’s east coast and clears Vidar for up to 205,000 tonnes of annual offshore hydrogen production.  

Fyrskeppet, about 54 km east of Söderhamn in the southern Bothnian Sea, may comprise up to 93 fixed-bottom turbines with maximum heights of 350 metres. Skyborn Renewables expects the permitted configuration to provide about 1.4 GW of capacity and generate approximately 5 TWh per year.  

Government documents also cite annual generation of between 8 TWh and 11 TWh, but that estimate relates to the original application for up to 187 turbines and between 2 GW and 2.8 GW of capacity.  

“The Government’s approval does not automatically mean a project can be built,” Skyborn Sweden managing director Niclas Broman said.  

Skyborn said Fyrskeppet would require state-backed risk-sharing, including two-sided contracts for difference and credit guarantees, to support financing.  

Vidar, covering about 200 square km in the northern Skagerrak, may include up to 75 floating turbines with maximum heights of 370 metres. The site lies about 25 km west of the Väderöarna islands and 35 km from the Swedish mainland.  

The development is designed for about 2 GW of capacity and potential generation of 7.8 TWh per year. Its permit also covers hydrogen production using electrolysers installed offshore.  Zephyr said further permits and a solution for connection to Sweden’s transmission grid would be required before an investment decision could be considered.  

Both projects must complete authorised construction work within 10 years, or by 2036. Final turbine numbers, heights and positions require consultation with and approval from the Swedish Armed Forces. Separate permits will be needed for subsea export cables.  

The rejected projects are Bothnia Offshore Lambda North, Bothnia Offshore Sigma, Eystrasalt Offshore, Gretas Klackar 1, Gävle Öst Havsvindpark, Mareld, Najaderna, Olof Skötkonung, Polargrund Offshore, Sylen and Västvind.  Fyrskeppet Offshore AB and KonTiki Vind AB are Swedish limited companies holding the permits for Fyrskeppet and Vidar, respectively.

Skyborn Renewables is a Germany-headquartered offshore wind company owned by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock. Zephyr is a Norwegian renewable-energy developer established in 2006.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

COSCO Shipping Bulk and ICBC Leasing sign four fuel-ready Newcastlemaxes

16:44

Vancouver port targets 50% container capacity jump with Roberts Bank Terminal 2

16:05

Turkey sets 20 July launch for Cyprus-Mersin vessel traffic network

15:52

Salvors’ revenue falls 53% as wreck-removal work collapses

15:49

Suspected Somali pirates seize chemical tanker Asana off Yemen

15:36

Bodrum stages 21-truck bunkering for superyachts Hadar and Blue

15:35

India's Hindustan Shipyard selects two candidate sites for new Andhra Pradesh yard

15:13

Mitsubishi launches two-helicopter patrol ship Yashima for Japan Coast Guard

14:58

Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman near Strait of Hormuz

14:43

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches maritime risk unit with live Hormuz and Red Sea trackers

14:41

19 global terminal operators lift market share to 49.9% in 2025

14:22

UK court sets December trial for Indian master of tanker Smyrtos

14:13

Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo falls 2.4% in the first half of 2026

13:52

SEA-LNG gains consultative status at IMO

13:36

IAA PortNews: KSK grain terminal’s 1H volume soars 90.5% to 3.75 million tonnes

13:02

SBM Offshore venture plans first kite-assisted tow trial for FPSO

12:33

EU opens door to IMO net-zero alternatives without shifting 2050 target

12:13

China forms 20-member methanol shipping supply chain alliance

11:42

South Korean 15,000-TEU molten salt reactor boxship wins ABS AiP

11:25

Saronic unveils $3bn Brownsville shipyard with capacity for 1,200-foot vessels

10:58

Saudi operator RSGTI formally launches Bangladesh’s first foreign-run port terminal

10:25

Antwerp reopens MSC PSA European Terminal after hydrofluoric acid leak affects 155 people

09:58

GTT secures LR clearance for new NO96 hull design criteria

2026 July 16

18:05

BOURBON secures multi-month subsea contract for Ghana’s Jubilee field

17:04

Near-record Danube low strands cruise ships

16:44

Turkey sets 50% tonnage floor in ship-scrapping incentive overhaul

16:20

SCZONE revenue rises 37% to record $314.3m for the 2025/26 financial year

16:18

FuelEU pooling used by 90% of ships as Kickster flags deficit risk

16:16

DNV type approval streamlines Econowind VentoFoil installations

16:13

Western Baltic Engineering designs 800-tonne green methanol bunker vessel for Klaipėda

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news