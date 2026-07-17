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2026 July 17   14:13

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Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo falls 2.4% in the first half of 2026

Port of Antwerp-Bruges handled 133.9m tonnes of maritime cargo in the first half of 2026, down 2.4% year on year, according to Port of Antwerp-Bruges.  

Container throughput fell 1.5% in TEU and 3.6% by weight, becoming the main drag on the total. Full-container exports declined 5.7%, while empty-container volumes rose 13.7%.  

A four-day strike in March cost an estimated 100,000 TEU, an oil spill in the Deurganck dock in April removed about 85,000 TEU, and pilot action in June caused a further estimated loss of 75,000 TEU.  

Imports from Persian Gulf countries fell 57%, with LNG shipments from Qatar down 66% after the final cargo on 23 March.

Net cargo losses linked to the region reached about 2.2m tonnes.

Full-container imports from the US declined 10.4%, exports fell 16.5% and conventional general cargo exports, mainly steel, dropped 32%.

LNG imports from Russia increased 12.5% ahead of the European import ban due in 2027.  

RoRo throughput rose 5.9%, with new-vehicle volumes up 7.7% to 1.695m units. Traffic from China increased 25.5% and Japan 5.5%.

Dry bulk grew 2.2%, while liquid bulk slipped 1.9%. LNG volumes gained 1.3% and naphtha 31.3%. Conventional general cargo fell 11.7%, despite a 44.8% rise in Chinese steel volumes.  

The port maintained its container market share as Gemini Cooperation added Antwerp calls on the Far East-Europe trade and Premier Alliance deployed larger ships. Work also advanced on the Extra Container Capacity Antwerp project and the Left Bank Container Cluster.  

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is managed by Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority, a public-law limited liability company owned by the cities of Antwerp and Bruges.  

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Port of Antwerp-Bruges

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