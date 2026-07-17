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2026 July 17   16:44

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Vancouver port targets 50% container capacity jump with Roberts Bank Terminal 2

The Port of Vancouver is moving closer to a 50% increase in container capacity after Canada advanced Roberts Bank Terminal 2 for consideration as a project of national interest, according to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.  

The proposed terminal could unlock $100bn in additional trade capacity and create 320 acres of new industrial land, while generating thousands of supply chain jobs.  

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 has secured environmental assessment approvals and the consent of 27 First Nations. The wider Port of Vancouver Gateway Strategy is also intended to expand bulk and rail capacity, helping Canadian businesses move more goods to international markets.  

The strategy includes measures to protect Southern Resident killer whales as the port expands investment and export capacity.  

About $1bn of cargo moves through the Port of Vancouver each day. The authority said the project could support Canada’s objective of doubling exports to non-US markets over the next decade.  

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the port authority responsible for the Port of Vancouver. Its Vancouver offices are located on the traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

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