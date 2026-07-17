Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman near Strait of Hormuz

An unidentified tanker suffered minor structural damage after being hit by an unknown projectile about 19 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, on 16 July, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre.

The projectile struck the vessel’s port side. All crew members were safe and accounted for, while no environmental impact was reported.

The tanker remained operational and continued towards its next port of call, UKMTO said in Warning 088-26, issued on 17 July.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and ships in the area have been advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

The vessel’s name, flag, registered owner, manager and cargo were not disclosed. UKMTO also provided no information on the size or nationalities of the crew.

The location lies close to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil and gas shipments between the Gulf and international markets.

UKMTO is a British maritime-security information centre and the principal reporting contact for merchant vessels operating across its voluntary reporting area in the Middle East and Indian Ocean.