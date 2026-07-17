Bodrum stages 21-truck bunkering for superyachts Hadar and Blue

A 21-truck bunkering operation supplied the 136-metre superyacht Hadar and the 160-metre Blue at Bodrum Cruise Port in Türkiye on 16 July, with the combined delivery put at 600,000 litres, according to Bodrum Kent TV.

The fuel was transported by road from Aliağa in İzmir province. The operation was valued at about TRY 35m ($745,000).

A separate account gave the total delivery as 615 tonnes, comprising 280 tonnes for Hadar and 335 tonnes for Blue.

Hadar was launched by German shipbuilder Lürssen in 2019 under its former name Flying Fox. The yacht has a beam of 22.5 metres. Blue was also built by Lürssen and is equipped with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion.

The available material links Blue to Emirati Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE vice-president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Presidential Court. Hadar’s owner is given as the United Arab Emirates royal family. Blue was given a value of about $600m and Hadar about $400m.

Bodrum Cruise Port is a Turkish cruise and yacht facility offering fuel-truck delivery and fuel-barge bunkering, with capacity for up to 30 megayachts. Global Ports Holding has held the port’s operating rights since 2008. The company is an international cruise-port operator established in 2004.