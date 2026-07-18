IAA PortNews: Rosrybolovstvo updates its forecast of the pink salmon fishery based on recent survey

These updated estimates will allow the opening of a previously unspecified fishing area

Photo credit: Rosrybolovstvo social neworks

Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) has recently conducted research aboard the RV Professor Kaganovsky during a scientific expedition. The survey results have shown that the number of pink salmon appearing in the waters of the Southern Kuril Islands is significantly higher than initially estimated. This will allow the opening of an area not previously included in the fishery plan, the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) said.

The agency has reviewed the results of a comprehensive trawl-acoustic survey at a meeting devoted to salmon fishing season and intends to adjust the salmon fishing season organization after the completion of the VNIRO scientific expedition.

According to VNIRO's new estimates, the expected return of pink salmon spawners in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk basin is nearly 180 million specimens, almost double the initial estimate. This allows for a catch of up to 40,000–50,000 tonnes of Sakhalin-Kuril pink salmon per season. Decisions to expand the fishery are made only if the required number of spawners are allowed to reach their spawning grounds.

Rosrybolovstvo says that the sector’s scientists have been conducting comprehensive trawl surveys for nearly 30 years. The surveys allow them to assess Pacific salmon migrations, determine the physiological condition of the fish, their food supply, and environmental conditions. The data obtained serves as the basis for recommendations on how to organize sustainable fishing. These data formed the basis for the recommendations that led to record catches in previous years: 678,000 tonnes in 2018, 539,000 tonnes in 2021, and 609,000 tonnes in 2023.