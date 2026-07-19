Hanwha Philly to build two US missile-tracking ships in $2bn TOTE-managed programme

Hanwha Philly Shipyard will build two Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels in Philadelphia under a $2bn US programme managed by TOTE Services, according to a joint statement from the companies. The ships will be delivered to the US Missile Defense Agency, with TOTE acting as vessel construction manager. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in June 2030.

The newbuildings will replace *Pacific Tracker* and *Pacific Collector*, which were built in 1965 and 1970, respectively, and are used for missile-range instrumentation missions. The vessels will track missile interception tests over the Pacific Ocean, collect mission data and support range-safety operations.

Hanwha will base the ships on the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel hull form and use the production line, supply chain and workforce established for the five-ship NSMV programme.

Three NSMVs have been delivered. The fourth vessel, *Lone Star State*, was christened in Philadelphia on 17 July.

The MRIV project will be carried out through the existing vessel construction management contract between the US Maritime Administration and TOTE Services.

TOTE also manages and operates the existing MARAD and Missile Defense Agency vessels that the new ships will replace.

TOTE Services is a US ship manager and vessel construction manager providing technical management, crewing and operational services to government and commercial customers. It manages more than 30 ships and is part of TOTE Group, owned by privately held US transportation group Saltchuk.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a US commercial and government shipbuilder operating at the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. South Korean companies Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean acquired the yard from Norwegian industrial group Aker ASA for $100m on 19 December 2024.