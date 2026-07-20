  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IACS revises hull weld testing rules for 2028 newbuild contracts

2026 July 20   07:58

shipping

IACS revises hull weld testing rules for 2028 newbuild contracts

The International Association of Classification Societies has adopted Revision 2 of Unified Requirement W33, “Non-destructive testing of ship hull steel welds”, with the rules applying to ships contracted for construction on or after 1 January 2028, according to Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, or ClassNK.  

The 17-page requirement sets minimum standards for conventional non-destructive testing of steel welds in ship hull structures during newbuilding. It covers visual, penetrant, magnetic-particle, radiographic and ultrasonic testing, while phased-array ultrasonic testing, time-of-flight diffraction and digital radiography remain governed by UR W34.  

The revision introduces detailed inspection requirements for intersections between transverse butt welds and longitudinal seam welds. At crossover points not assigned to a specific weld line, radiographic testing must cover at least 300 mm in both directions and ultrasonic testing at least 500 mm. Alternatively, testing may extend 150 mm or 250 mm, respectively, in each of four directions from the intersection.  

A standard radiographic checkpoint must cover at least 300 mm and an ultrasonic checkpoint 500 mm. A non-crossover ultrasonic checkpoint must be at least 300 mm long, although the classification society may approve adjustments for restricted access, weld configuration or an acceptable shipyard welding record.  

The revision replaces separate personnel-qualification provisions with a reference to UR W35, which covers non-destructive testing service suppliers. It also clarifies testing of tee, corner and cruciform joints and updates references to ISO welding and inspection standards.  

Shipyards must include work by internal and external testing services in inspection reports and retain records for at least five years. Unacceptable indications require additional testing. For automatic or fully mechanised welds, testing must be extended to all affected areas of the same weld. Shipyards must also record repair rates and corrective measures within their quality-assurance systems.  

IACS is an international association comprising 12 classification societies. Its Unified Requirements establish minimum standards incorporated into member rules, while allowing individual societies to impose stricter provisions. Its members’ rules and standards cover more than 90% of global cargo-carrying tonnage.  

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai is an independent, non-profit Japanese ship classification society founded in 1899 and a member of IACS. At the end of June 2026, it had 9,771 ships totalling more than 285m GT under class, equivalent to approximately 20% of the world merchant fleet under class.

Topics:

IACS

ClassNK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:04

Wärtsilä wins first Carnival lifecycle contract for LNG cruise ships

14:53

HD Hyundai and NAVER Cloud launch shipbuilding AI push spanning yards and software-defined vessels

14:23

DEME wins €150m-€300m Zeevonk monopile contract

13:42

South Africa’s Transnet launches 25-year Cape Town multipurpose terminal concession

13:12

China Merchants seeks approval to invest up to $726m in six 343,000-dwt VLOCs

12:50

China State Shipbuilding Corp trains specialist AI models for ship design

12:20

Ro-ro growth drives Rostock to record 15.9m-tonne first half

11:40

HD Hyundai Heavy books 71 ships as first-half orders reach $14.77bn

11:10

Gulf crude exports hit post-February high before Hormuz slowdown

10:30

Cadeler jack-up hits containership BG Orange and damages gantry crane at Port of Tyne

10:09

IRGC makes second two-tanker blast claim in Strait of Hormuz in three days

09:25

Malta-flagged products tanker sends distress signal after unexplained fire off Oman

08:15

Oakland loaded container volumes rise 10.3% in June

2026 July 19

01:20

Vizhinjam to open for Indian gateway cargo on 18 August after 2m TEU ramp-up

00:18

Hanwha Philly to build two US missile-tracking ships in $2bn TOTE-managed programme

2026 July 18

20:05

US Coast Guard launches first 2026 watch on Chinese Arctic research ships

19:42

IRGC Navy says missiles and drones halted four ships in Strait of Hormuz

09:31

IAA PortNews: Rosrybolovstvo updates its forecast of the pink salmon fishery based on recent survey

2026 July 17

18:04

Sweden approves only two offshore wind farms as defence objections block 11 rivals

17:14

COSCO Shipping Bulk and ICBC Leasing sign four fuel-ready Newcastlemaxes

16:44

Vancouver port targets 50% container capacity jump with Roberts Bank Terminal 2

16:05

Turkey sets 20 July launch for Cyprus-Mersin vessel traffic network

15:52

Salvors’ revenue falls 53% as wreck-removal work collapses

15:49

Suspected Somali pirates seize chemical tanker Asana off Yemen

15:36

Bodrum stages 21-truck bunkering for superyachts Hadar and Blue

15:35

India's Hindustan Shipyard selects two candidate sites for new Andhra Pradesh yard

15:13

Mitsubishi launches two-helicopter patrol ship Yashima for Japan Coast Guard

14:58

Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman near Strait of Hormuz

14:43

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches maritime risk unit with live Hormuz and Red Sea trackers

14:41

19 global terminal operators lift market share to 49.9% in 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news