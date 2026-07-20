  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oakland loaded container volumes rise 10.3% in June

2026 July 20   08:15

ports

Oakland loaded container volumes rise 10.3% in June

The Port of Oakland handled 181,356 TEU in June, up 7.7% from the same month in 2025 as both loaded imports and exports increased, according to the Port of Oakland.  Loaded imports rose 11.1% year on year to 78,114 TEU, while loaded exports increased 9.3% to 65,140 TEU. Combined loaded cargo reached 143,254 TEU, representing growth of 10.3%.  Empty container traffic declined 1.1% to 38,102 TEU.  

“June was a solid month for the Port, with growth in both imports and exports,” acting maritime director Jason Garben said. “We’re encouraged by the continued strength in loaded cargo and remain focused on providing reliable, efficient service for our customers.”  

The port recorded 81 vessel calls during the month, compared with 77 in June 2025.  Total throughput for the first six months of 2026 reached 1,114,665 TEU, down 2.5% from the corresponding period of 2025.

The decline reflected lower empty-container repositioning, while loaded cargo increased 0.3% year on year.  The port linked the June increase to activity among retailers, manufacturers and California agricultural exporters. It continues to work with shipping lines, terminal operators and other supply-chain participants to maintain cargo flows.  

The Port of Oakland is an independent department of the City of Oakland governed by a board of port commissioners. Its responsibilities include the Oakland Seaport, Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront, Jack London Square and a publicly owned utility. Its operations and associated activities support more than 98,000 regional jobs and $174bn in annual economic activity.

Topics:

Port of Oakland

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:04

Wärtsilä wins first Carnival lifecycle contract for LNG cruise ships

14:53

HD Hyundai and NAVER Cloud launch shipbuilding AI push spanning yards and software-defined vessels

14:23

DEME wins €150m-€300m Zeevonk monopile contract

13:42

South Africa’s Transnet launches 25-year Cape Town multipurpose terminal concession

13:12

China Merchants seeks approval to invest up to $726m in six 343,000-dwt VLOCs

12:50

China State Shipbuilding Corp trains specialist AI models for ship design

12:20

Ro-ro growth drives Rostock to record 15.9m-tonne first half

11:40

HD Hyundai Heavy books 71 ships as first-half orders reach $14.77bn

11:10

Gulf crude exports hit post-February high before Hormuz slowdown

10:30

Cadeler jack-up hits containership BG Orange and damages gantry crane at Port of Tyne

10:09

IRGC makes second two-tanker blast claim in Strait of Hormuz in three days

09:25

Malta-flagged products tanker sends distress signal after unexplained fire off Oman

07:58

IACS revises hull weld testing rules for 2028 newbuild contracts

2026 July 19

01:20

Vizhinjam to open for Indian gateway cargo on 18 August after 2m TEU ramp-up

00:18

Hanwha Philly to build two US missile-tracking ships in $2bn TOTE-managed programme

2026 July 18

20:05

US Coast Guard launches first 2026 watch on Chinese Arctic research ships

19:42

IRGC Navy says missiles and drones halted four ships in Strait of Hormuz

09:31

IAA PortNews: Rosrybolovstvo updates its forecast of the pink salmon fishery based on recent survey

2026 July 17

18:04

Sweden approves only two offshore wind farms as defence objections block 11 rivals

17:14

COSCO Shipping Bulk and ICBC Leasing sign four fuel-ready Newcastlemaxes

16:44

Vancouver port targets 50% container capacity jump with Roberts Bank Terminal 2

16:05

Turkey sets 20 July launch for Cyprus-Mersin vessel traffic network

15:52

Salvors’ revenue falls 53% as wreck-removal work collapses

15:49

Suspected Somali pirates seize chemical tanker Asana off Yemen

15:36

Bodrum stages 21-truck bunkering for superyachts Hadar and Blue

15:35

India's Hindustan Shipyard selects two candidate sites for new Andhra Pradesh yard

15:13

Mitsubishi launches two-helicopter patrol ship Yashima for Japan Coast Guard

14:58

Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman near Strait of Hormuz

14:43

Lloyd’s List Intelligence launches maritime risk unit with live Hormuz and Red Sea trackers

14:41

19 global terminal operators lift market share to 49.9% in 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news