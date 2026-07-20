Oakland loaded container volumes rise 10.3% in June

The Port of Oakland handled 181,356 TEU in June, up 7.7% from the same month in 2025 as both loaded imports and exports increased, according to the Port of Oakland. Loaded imports rose 11.1% year on year to 78,114 TEU, while loaded exports increased 9.3% to 65,140 TEU. Combined loaded cargo reached 143,254 TEU, representing growth of 10.3%. Empty container traffic declined 1.1% to 38,102 TEU.

“June was a solid month for the Port, with growth in both imports and exports,” acting maritime director Jason Garben said. “We’re encouraged by the continued strength in loaded cargo and remain focused on providing reliable, efficient service for our customers.”

The port recorded 81 vessel calls during the month, compared with 77 in June 2025. Total throughput for the first six months of 2026 reached 1,114,665 TEU, down 2.5% from the corresponding period of 2025.

The decline reflected lower empty-container repositioning, while loaded cargo increased 0.3% year on year. The port linked the June increase to activity among retailers, manufacturers and California agricultural exporters. It continues to work with shipping lines, terminal operators and other supply-chain participants to maintain cargo flows.

The Port of Oakland is an independent department of the City of Oakland governed by a board of port commissioners. Its responsibilities include the Oakland Seaport, Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront, Jack London Square and a publicly owned utility. Its operations and associated activities support more than 98,000 regional jobs and $174bn in annual economic activity.