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2026 July 20   10:30

accident

Cadeler jack-up hits containership BG Orange and damages gantry crane at Port of Tyne

One man was taken to hospital after Cadeler’s Denmark-flagged jack-up Wind Orca collided with the berthed Portuguese-flagged feeder containership BG Orange and a quayside gantry crane sustained significant damage at the Port of Tyne on Sunday 19 July 2026, according to the Port of Tyne.  

North East Ambulance Service received the call at 13:02 and deployed three double-crewed ambulances, two clinical team leaders, a duty officer and three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles. The Great North Air Ambulance Service also attended.  

The injured man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.  “A full investigation has begun, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities,” the port stated.  

The cause of the collision had not been established. No estimate of the financial damage or the impact on port, container or offshore wind operations had been disclosed.  

Port records identify Wind Orca as IMO 9601326 and BG Orange as IMO 9964637. The damaged equipment was a shore-side container gantry crane, separate from Wind Orca’s heavy-lift system.  The 161.3-metre, six-legged Wind Orca was delivered in 2013. Its main crane can lift 1,600 tonnes at a radius of 40 metres, with the main hook reaching 160 metres above the main deck.

BG Orange has capacity of 1,380 TEU.  

Cadeler is a Copenhagen-headquartered offshore wind transport and installation contractor. Its fleet doubled from five vessels to 10 during 2025.  

BG Freight Line is a Rotterdam-area container shipping company and a subsidiary of UK port operator Peel Ports Group. It operates about 15 fully containerised vessels serving approximately 29 ports and terminals in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe.  

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