HD Hyundai Heavy books 71 ships as first-half orders reach $14.77bn

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries booked $14.771bn of orders in the first half of 2026, including $12.209bn from shipbuilding, according to a 16 July filing by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries with the Korea Exchange.

Twenty contract disclosures covering January through June comprise orders for 71 vessels worth KRW 13.5123tn ($9.13bn).

The tally includes 34 gas-sector units — 12 LNG carriers, 21 LPG carriers and one floating storage and regasification unit — together with 22 containerships valued at KRW 2.9748tn ($2.01bn).

The remaining vessel orders cover 12 tankers, two car carriers and one icebreaker. The 34-unit gas-sector total includes an FSRU and therefore is broader than a conventional gas-carrier count.

The company’s first-half order intake also included $2.449bn from its engine and machinery business and $113m from offshore and industrial infrastructure projects.

A separate KRW 627.1bn ($423.6m) contract within the reviewed disclosures covers HiMSEN power equipment for a US data centre.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean corporation operating across commercial ship construction, marine engines and machinery, and offshore and industrial infrastructure.