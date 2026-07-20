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2026 July 20   11:40

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy books 71 ships as first-half orders reach $14.77bn

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries booked $14.771bn of orders in the first half of 2026, including $12.209bn from shipbuilding, according to a 16 July filing by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries with the Korea Exchange.  

Twenty contract disclosures covering January through June comprise orders for 71 vessels worth KRW 13.5123tn ($9.13bn).  

The tally includes 34 gas-sector units — 12 LNG carriers, 21 LPG carriers and one floating storage and regasification unit — together with 22 containerships valued at KRW 2.9748tn ($2.01bn).  

The remaining vessel orders cover 12 tankers, two car carriers and one icebreaker. The 34-unit gas-sector total includes an FSRU and therefore is broader than a conventional gas-carrier count.  

The company’s first-half order intake also included $2.449bn from its engine and machinery business and $113m from offshore and industrial infrastructure projects.  

A separate KRW 627.1bn ($423.6m) contract within the reviewed disclosures covers HiMSEN power equipment for a US data centre.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean corporation operating across commercial ship construction, marine engines and machinery, and offshore and industrial infrastructure.

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