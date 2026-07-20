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2026 July 20   13:42

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South Africa’s Transnet launches 25-year Cape Town multipurpose terminal concession

South Africa’s Transnet has launched a 25-year concession tender for a private operator to finance, redevelop and run the multipurpose terminal at berths B-D in the Port of Cape Town, according to Transnet National Ports Authority.  

The request for proposals was issued on 17 July, with the successful bidder required to design, finance, refurbish or construct, operate and maintain the terminal before handing it back to TNPA when the concession expires.  

The draft terminal operator agreement covers about 119,849 square metres on part of Erf 10256. TNPA will retain ownership of the port and the land, while the concessionaire will receive occupation and use rights.  

The project must be carried out “at its own cost and risk”, without a guarantee, subsidy, grant or other financial support from TNPA or other public authorities.  

The terminal will be permitted to handle breakbulk, dry bulk, containers and other compatible cargoes approved by TNPA and the relevant authorities. Petroleum products are excluded.  

Operations at the existing multipurpose terminal date back to 1947. Its cargo base includes fertiliser, soda ash, soya, sunflower pellets, wheat, maize, cement and containers, with trading links to more than 20 countries.  

A non-compulsory bidder briefing is scheduled for 6 August at 10:00 at TNPA House in Cape Town. Bids are due by 16:00 on 20 November, and the tender documents are available free of charge.  No preferred operator has been identified and no investment figure has been disclosed. TNPA said four days before the tender launch that nine of the Port of Cape Town’s 11 terminals were already privately operated, with the multipurpose terminal and a proposed floating dock identified as its next private-sector participation opportunities.  

Transnet SOC Ltd is a South African state-owned freight logistics company whose sole shareholder is the national government. Its operating divisions cover freight rail, ports, pipelines and engineering services.  

Transnet National Ports Authority is an operating division of Transnet SOC Ltd responsible for port landlord functions, infrastructure and marine services.  

Transnet Port Terminals is a Transnet operating division responsible for cargo handling at container, automotive, bulk and multipurpose terminals.

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