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2026 July 20   14:23

offshore

DEME wins €150m-€300m Zeevonk monopile contract

DEME has won a contract valued at €150m to €300m ($171.5m to $343.1m) to transport and install foundations for phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands, according to DEME.  The project, with a total installed capacity of approximately 1 GW, will be located between 63 km and 84 km off Bergen aan Zee in the Dutch North Sea.  

DEME’s scope covers intermediate monopile transport, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations, and installation of a filter layer for scour protection.  

Offshore construction is scheduled to begin in 2028, subject to a final investment decision.  DEME plans to deploy its floating offshore transport and installation vessel Orion for monopile work. A jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel will handle secondary steel, while a fallpipe rock transport and installation vessel will carry out scour-protection work.  

Zeevonk chief executive Felix Würtenberger said: “Developing a project of this scale requires strong partnerships and deep offshore expertise. DEME has a proven track record in offshore wind and we are pleased to welcome them to Zeevonk. This contract marks another important milestone as we continue to advance the project and work towards delivering one of the Netherlands’ next large-scale offshore wind projects.”  

DEME is a contractor active in offshore energy, dredging and marine infrastructure, environmental remediation, and concessions in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen and deep-sea mineral harvesting. It has around 6,000 employees and 150 years of experience, and has installed offshore wind foundations and infrastructure since 2000. DEME recorded turnover of €4.2bn ($4.80bn) and EBITDA of €931m ($1.06bn) in 2025.  

Zeevonk is jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through CIP’s Energy Investment Fund I. Vattenfall and CIP are the project’s corporate owners, while Energy Investment Fund I is the investment vehicle identified in the release.

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