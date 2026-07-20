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2026 July 20   15:04

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä wins first Carnival lifecycle contract for LNG cruise ships

Wärtsilä has secured its first service contract covering Carnival Corporation’s LNG-fuelled cruise ships, an 8-year lifecycle agreement for four vessels across the Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line fleets, including two newbuilds under construction, according to Wärtsilä.  The order, booked in Q2 2026, covers Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and related equipment.  

The scope includes planned and unplanned maintenance, spare parts and logistics, major engine overhauls, remote monitoring, condition-based maintenance, technical audits, performance reviews, advisory services, crew training and performance management through agreed KPIs.  The performance-based structure aligns the companies around measurable operational outcomes, including lower unscheduled maintenance costs and fewer unplanned stops. It also targets higher vessel availability and optimised total cost of ownership.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a technology group providing technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy industries. Wärtsilä Marine is its marine business, covering engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft-line solutions, digital technologies and integrated powertrain systems.

Carnival Corporation is a cruise company whose operations include Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, which operate cruise vessels under their respective brands.

Topics:

LNG

Carnival Corporation

Wartsila

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