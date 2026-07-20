KONGSBERG backlog hits record NOK 158bn as quarterly revenue jumps 31%

KONGSBERG has taken NOK 17bn ($1.76bn) of new orders in the second quarter, pushing its backlog to a record NOK 158bn ($16.37bn), according to KONGSBERG. Revenue rose 31% from the same period in 2025, while EBIT jumped 49% as higher volumes and project execution lifted performance across all three divisions.

The Norwegian technology group is targeting revenue of NOK 100bn ($10.36bn) by 2029 and NOK 150bn ($15.54bn) by 2033, alongside an operating margin of at least 16%.

The ambitions were unveiled at its Capital Markets Day on 10 June. Order intake was supported by major missile, air-defence and counter-drone programmes.

Joint Strike Missile sales increased to the US and Germany, while Canada became the sixth country to select the JSM.

KONGSBERG also agreed to supply Raytheon with NASAMS air-defence systems for Kuwait. The order will be booked after the contract is finalised. The group secured further work protecting critical subsea infrastructure and continued to see rising civilian and military demand for its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles, including from the US Navy.

Canada also selected the 212CD submarine, on which KONGSBERG is a key supplier, while Belgium agreed to cooperate with the Netherlands on NASAMS procurement.

The company completed its acquisition of Zone 5 Technologies on 9 June, adding missile and unmanned-system technologies designed for scalable production.

KONGSBERG is a Norwegian technology group active in defence, maritime, space and subsea systems.