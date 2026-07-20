Houthis announce immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has declared an immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, raising uncertainty for shipping and energy exports in the Red Sea, according to an official Houthi statement.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the measure on 20 July, saying the group was imposing “a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy” with immediate effect under an “eye for an eye” principle.

The statement accused Saudi Arabia of maintaining a land, sea and air blockade of Yemen for nearly 12 years and of attacking Sanaa International Airport.

The Houthis said they reserved the right to respond to a blockade with a blockade and warned that a wider Saudi escalation would trigger a “harsh and comprehensive response”.

The announcement does not define the geographical limits of the embargo, name affected Saudi ports or clarify whether it covers Saudi-flagged, Saudi-owned or Saudi-bound vessels. It also provides no coordinates, vessel-screening criteria or enforcement procedures.

No separate Saudi-focused technical circular was available on the public website of the Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center following the announcement. There was also no verified evidence that Saudi port operations or commercial shipping had been disrupted.

The declaration therefore does not establish that the Houthis have closed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern Red Sea or access to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports.