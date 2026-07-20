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2026 July 20   16:16

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Valenciaport imports rise 11.14% as first-half traffic reaches 2.82m TEU

Valenciaport handled 2,819,602 TEU, the standard measure based on 20-foot containers, in the first half of 2026, up 0.20% year on year, according to Valenciaport.  

Full import containers rose 11.14% to 559,825 TEU, while full export containers fell 0.84% to 451,669 TEU. June throughput increased 0.35% to 502,095 TEU.  

Total cargo volume declined 3.12% to 39,917,708 tonnes in the six-month period, while June traffic fell 0.62% to 7,021,994 tonnes.  

Loaded and unloaded cargo increased 1.63% to 24,989,644 tonnes. Unloaded volumes rose 6.43% to 12,763,943 tonnes, while loaded cargo decreased 2.94% to 12,225,701 tonnes.  

Rail freight climbed 19.51% to 1,957,136 tonnes, with rail container traffic up 16.78% at 144,803 TEU.  

Vehicle handling increased 9.33% to 276,930 units. The Port of Sagunto handled 110,001 vehicles, a cumulative rise of 24.26%.  

Passenger traffic fell 9.63% to 612,305, as cruise passenger numbers dropped 23.88% to 237,547. Scheduled ferry passengers increased 2.53% to 374,758, while total passenger traffic in June reached 156,116.  

China remained the largest trading partner by container volume, with traffic rising 25.14% to 469,504 TEU. The United States followed with 167,540 TEU, down 14.01%, ahead of Algeria at 156,822 TEU, down 3.78%; Türkiye at 97,833 TEU, down 24.95%; and Italy at 53,083 TEU, down 19.96%.  

Trade with China exceeded 5.1m tonnes, up 26.33%. Italy accounted for more than 3.1m tonnes, down 12.58%, while United States traffic was nearly 3m tonnes, down 6.09%.  

The Valencia Port Authority, which trades as Valenciaport, is a public body responsible for managing three state-owned ports on Spain’s eastern Mediterranean coast.

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Port of Valencia

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