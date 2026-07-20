World-first ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier Antwerpen completes first commercial voyage

EXMAR’s 46,000-cbm Antwerpen, the world’s first oceangoing gas carrier able to transport ammonia and use it for propulsion, has completed its first commercial voyage from China to India using ammonia as fuel, according to EXMAR.

The dual-fuel system performed in line with the vessel’s design and the Belgian group’s expectations. EXMAR’s assessment was that “the technology works in commercial service”, with further fine-tuning planned alongside project partners.

Antwerpen left the Qingjiang terminal in Nanjing’s Jiangbei New Area on 27 June after its first cargo loading since entering service. It carried 30,214 tonnes of liquid ammonia to India, with the cargo valued at CNY 132m ($19.5m).

Inspectors checked the fuel-supply, leak-detection and emergency inerting systems before departure. The loading was monitored around the clock because ammonia is toxic and corrosive and the port lacked an established regulatory template for this vessel type.

Delivered on 10 June, Antwerpen can also carry LPG and operate on conventional fuel. Its propulsion package is built around WinGD’s X52DF-A ammonia-fuelled engine, developed through a programme involving HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Engine Machinery Division, Lloyd’s Register and Nord Gas Solutions.

The ship is the first of four ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers ordered for EXMAR LPG France. The second vessel is Arlon, with the series named after Belgian cities. The ships could cut greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 90% against conventional vessels when operating on low-carbon ammonia.

EXMAR is a Belgian maritime group with businesses in gas shipping, floating infrastructure and technical and crewing services. EXMAR LPG France is its French shipping subsidiary.

WinGD is a Swiss marine-engine designer and licensor. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder, while HD Hyundai Engine Machinery Division is its engine business unit.