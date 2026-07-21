Wärtsilä sets a company-record EUR 2.849bn of orders in Q2 2026

Wärtsilä booked a company-record EUR 2.849bn ($3.255bn) of orders in the second quarter, up 33% year on year, as Marine and Energy both reached quarterly highs, according to Wärtsilä.

Combined Marine and Energy order intake climbed 45% to EUR 2.813bn ($3.214bn), with organic growth of 47%. Total organic order growth reached 43%, while the group’s book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.83 from 1.34.

Chief executive Håkan Agnevall said: “We achieved an all-time high order intake, while further improving profitability.”

Quarterly net sales slipped 2% to EUR 1.559bn ($1.781bn), although organic sales increased 5%. The comparable operating result rose 7% to EUR 218m ($249m), lifting the margin to 14.0% from 12.7%. Operating profit increased 14% to EUR 209m ($239m), while operating cash flow reached EUR 497m ($568m).

Service order intake fell 4% to EUR 882m ($1.008bn), reflecting divestments and adverse currency movements, although organic service orders increased 1%. First-half order intake rose 23% to EUR 4.934bn ($5.638bn), while combined Marine and Energy bookings increased 37% to EUR 4.810bn ($5.496bn). The order book expanded 13% to EUR 8.976bn ($10.256bn).

First-half net sales were broadly unchanged at EUR 3.004bn ($3.432bn). Comparable operating profit increased 8% to EUR 411m ($470m), while operating profit rose 13% to EUR 399m ($456m). Operating cash flow declined to EUR 504m ($576m) from EUR 606m ($692m).

Energy orders included 1.2 GW of firm data-centre projects and more than 0.5 GW of balancing capacity. Wärtsilä said its Energy order book has more than doubled since the start of 2025. The group is expanding production at its Sustainable Technology Hub, with output expected to reach about 2.2 times the 2025 operational level after commissioning in the first quarter of 2029.

Wärtsilä expects demand in both Marine and Energy during the 12 months from the third quarter of 2026 to remain similar to the preceding period.

The company completed the sale of Water & Waste to Solix Group AB and Gas Solutions to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA on 1 June. It also agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture with RCT Solutions GmbH for its global Energy Storage business, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology corporation supplying equipment, systems and lifecycle services to the marine and energy industries.