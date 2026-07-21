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2026 July 21   10:25

accident

Crew abandons KOTC tanker Kaifan after projectile strike near Strait of Hormuz

The crew of the Kuwait-flagged tanker Kaifan abandoned the vessel after it was struck by an unknown projectile eight nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.  

The incident was first recorded at 2010 UTC on 20 July after the tanker broadcast a distress message over VHF Channel 16.  

The vessel’s company security officer later confirmed that the crew had boarded a lifeboat. No environmental impact had been recorded, and authorities were investigating the incident.  

The ship was identified as the 46,327-dwt oil and chemical tanker Kaifan, IMO 9656046. The vessel was built in 2014 and is operated by Kuwait Oil Tanker Company.  

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and manages vessels transporting crude oil, refined products and liquefied petroleum gas.  

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is Kuwait’s state-owned petroleum corporation and the parent organisation of KOTC.

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