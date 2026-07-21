HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT guidance as terminal upgrades hit volumes

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s executive board has lowered its 2026 earnings outlook after terminal automation and rail infrastructure work affected operations more than expected, according to HHLA.

The measures pushed container throughput and transport volumes below the company’s original assumptions. Challenging macroeconomic conditions, wider uncertainty and the expectation that the impact of winter weather at the start of the year will not be fully recovered also weighed on the revised forecast.

HHLA now expects container throughput in its Port Logistics subgroup to decline slightly year on year, replacing its previous forecast for a significant increase.

Container transport is expected to rise slightly, rather than show the strong increase previously anticipated.

Port Logistics revenue is forecast to increase significantly, compared with the earlier expectation of strong growth.

EBIT is now projected at €135m to €155m ($154.3m to $177.1m), down from €160m to €180m ($182.8m to $205.7m).

The Real Estate subgroup is expected to keep revenue at the prior-year level, while EBIT is forecast to decrease significantly.

At group level, revenue is now expected to increase significantly rather than strongly. Group EBIT guidance has been cut to €150m to €170m ($171.4m to $194.2m) from €175m to €195m ($200.0m to $222.8m).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a German stock corporation providing seaport terminal handling, intermodal transport and port-related logistics services, alongside the management of commercial property in Hamburg.