Qatar reopens seven-mile coastal zones to all vessel types

Qatar has allowed maritime navigation to resume immediately for all vessel types within designated coastal zones extending about seven nautical miles, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Transport.

The eastern zone runs from Lusail, including its ports, anchorages and maritime facilities, to Hamad Port. On the west coast, the permitted area extends from Umm Heesh to Doha Salwa.

Owners and operators must comply with existing maritime regulations and ensure that required safety and security equipment is ready before departure and throughout each voyage.

The decision lifts precautionary restrictions introduced on 12 July for leisure boats, fishing vessels, jet skis and other maritime craft. Those restrictions suspended sailing and other marine activities until further notice.

Vessels governed by international maritime conventions and operating under existing rules were exempt from the suspension and continued trading.

The reopening therefore mainly restores coastal, leisure, fishing and other locally operated marine activity.

The ministry did not give a reason for lifting the restrictions or introduce additional operating conditions beyond the geographical limits and existing safety requirements.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport is the government authority responsible for regulating maritime transport, vessel registration and licensing, navigation safety, port oversight and vessel traffic in the country’s waters.