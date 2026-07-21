  1. Home
  2. News
  3. All 17 crew rescued as propane-laden Gas Lisbon burns off Romania

2026 July 21   13:12

accident

All 17 crew rescued as propane-laden Gas Lisbon burns off Romania

All 17 crew members were evacuated from the Liberian-flagged LPG carrier Gas Lisbon after fire engulfed its superstructure in the Black Sea off Romania, leaving three seafarers injured, according to the Romanian Maritime Authority.  

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Constanța received the distress alert at 00:05 on 21 July, when the tanker was about 14 nautical miles from Sfântu Gheorghe.  Gas Lisbon was carrying more than 3,790 tonnes of propane from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Danube port of Reni.

The casualty was later positioned about 20 nautical miles southeast of Sfântu Gheorghe, inside Romania’s exclusive economic zone and outside its territorial waters.  The crew gathered in the bow after being unable to use the vessel’s evacuation equipment. Rescue ships SAR Apollo and SAR Artemis were deployed with a Coast Guard craft, while adverse weather prevented a helicopter response.  

SAR Apollo recovered all 17 seafarers from liferafts. Two had burns covering about 10% to 15% of their bodies, while a third suffered multiple wounds and bleeding. They were transferred through Sulina and taken by ambulance to hospital in Tulcea.  

Gas Lisbon remained anchored with the fire continuing in the superstructure. Ships were ordered to remain at least three nautical miles from the tanker, while an IAR-330 Puma Naval helicopter and two naval vessels were placed on standby. A navigation warning was issued and a tug was dispatched to prevent the damaged carrier from drifting into shipping routes.  

The cause of the incident and responsibility for it had not been established.  

Gas Lisbon, IMO 9267974, is a 2002-built LPG carrier of about 120 metres in length and 19 metres in breadth. The 6,502-gt vessel has a deadweight capacity of about 8,065 tonnes and previously traded as Gaz Fidelity. Istanbul-based Gas Lisbon Inc is its registered owning company.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:12

Vessel traffic management market forecast to reach $12.94bn by 2032

14:58

CIMC SOE launches first of Avenir LNG’s new 20,000-cbm bunker ship pair

14:56

Bahri confirms LNG dual-fuel RoCon pair with two-ship option in $202m China order

14:54

NYK takes sole ownership of 48-ship open-hatch specialist Saga Welco

14:52

CSSC Chengxi delivers world-first bidirectional self-unloader to Rio Tinto

14:49

Anemoi secures Bureau Veritas certificates for rotor sail range

14:25

Marinakis’ Capital, K Shipbuilding and LR launch wind-assisted MR tanker project

14:03

Red Sea war-risk cover surges 150% after Houthi Saudi blockade

14:03

Hamburg completes dedicated ammonia bunkering safety framework

13:02

Saudi-led coalition starts ship protection measures after Houthi Bab el-Mandeb threat

12:16

Qatar reopens seven-mile coastal zones to all vessel types

11:49

US military says it assisted 900 ships through Strait of Hormuz

11:26

IAA PortNews: Russia’s container market rises 7.1% Y/Y to 3.8 million TEU in 1H, 2026, DELO Group’s research shows

11:05

HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT guidance as terminal upgrades hit volumes

10:45

Wärtsilä sets a company-record EUR 2.849bn of orders in Q2 2026

10:25

Crew abandons KOTC tanker Kaifan after projectile strike near Strait of Hormuz

2026 July 20

18:05

KONGSBERG backlog hits record NOK 158bn as quarterly revenue jumps 31%

17:16

OMV Petrom and Romgaz install Neptun Alpha platform at €4bn Black Sea project

16:27

Panama moves to take full control of dual-coast oil terminal operator

16:24

NYK ammonia carrier set for November debut with J-ENG engine

16:19

World-first ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier Antwerpen completes first commercial voyage

16:16

Valenciaport imports rise 11.14% as first-half traffic reaches 2.82m TEU

16:12

NKT sends one of world’s largest cable layers to Norway for final outfitting

16:06

Houthis announce immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia

15:04

Wärtsilä wins first Carnival lifecycle contract for LNG cruise ships

14:53

HD Hyundai and NAVER Cloud launch shipbuilding AI push spanning yards and software-defined vessels

14:23

DEME wins €150m-€300m Zeevonk monopile contract

13:42

South Africa’s Transnet launches 25-year Cape Town multipurpose terminal concession

13:12

China Merchants seeks approval to invest up to $726m in six 343,000-dwt VLOCs

12:50

China State Shipbuilding Corp trains specialist AI models for ship design

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news