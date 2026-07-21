Saudi-led coalition starts ship protection measures after Houthi Bab el-Mandeb threat

The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has begun measures to protect its commercial vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement declared an immediate maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, raising fresh risks for Red Sea shipping and the kingdom’s oil exports.

Major General Turki al-Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, said its joint forces command was implementing strict operational measures in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“All Houthi threats against transiting vessels will be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” al-Malki said. The coalition described the threats as a clear violation of international law and an act of maritime piracy. It did not disclose the number or type of naval assets involved in the protection measures.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the maritime embargo on July 20, saying it would take effect immediately. The Yemeni group provided few details about how it intended to enforce the measure against Saudi shipping.

Al-Malki also rejected Houthi allegations that Saudi Arabia had closed Yemeni ports and airports. The coalition said more than 300 commercial ships entered the Houthi-controlled ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Isa during the first half of 2026, carrying food, other goods, fuel and construction materials.

The latest Joint Maritime Information Center assessment issued before the embargo announcement said commercial traffic had continued to move steadily through the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb. It recorded 129 vessel transits during the 72 hours to July 19, with no confirmed attacks or changes in commercial routing patterns.

JMIC assessed the threat level in the Bab el-Mandeb and southern Red Sea as moderate at that point. It said coalition naval units maintained a visible presence but found no indications of coordinated or imminent hostile action. The 32-kilometre-wide Bab el-Mandeb links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and normally handles about 12% of global trade and roughly one-quarter of international container traffic. A disruption would place particular pressure on Saudi exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Kpler data showed Saudi Arabia had shipped an average of more than 4.5m barrels per day of crude oil and refined products from Yanbu since April, with about 70% destined for Asia. More than 3m barrels per day of Saudi crude shipped through the Red Sea to Asian buyers could be forced onto longer voyages around the Cape of Good Hope if the strait became inaccessible.

Analysts said Asian refiners could face delays of about a month, while tanker freight and insurance costs would be expected to rise. Oil prices gained less than 1% following the Houthi announcement and traded at around $89 per barrel.

The Saudi-led coalition was established in 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthi movement.