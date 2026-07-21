Vessel traffic management market forecast to reach $12.94bn by 2032

The global vessel traffic management market is forecast to grow from $7.94bn in 2026 to $12.94bn by 2032 as ports and maritime authorities invest in artificial intelligence, integrated surveillance and digital operating systems, according to Research and Markets.

The projection implies a compound annual growth rate of 8.44%. The market was valued at an estimated $7.33bn in 2025, while the 187-page study covering the sector was added to the Research and Markets portfolio on 20 July 2026.

The market includes shore-based and vessel-based systems used by commercial ports, harbour authorities, military operators and offshore platforms. Their applications include collision avoidance, navigation support, traffic monitoring, port management and maritime security.

Vessel traffic services combine automatic identification system data with radar, cameras, satellite communications, electronic navigational charts, weather information and port community data to provide operators with a real-time picture of vessel movements.

Artificial intelligence is expected to support growth by analysing historical vessel movements, live AIS behaviour, radar returns, weather, tidal conditions and port-call schedules. The technology can identify collision risks, route deviations, unsafe speeds and congestion before they develop into more serious incidents.

Machine-learning systems are also being applied to arrival-time forecasting and berth planning by assessing weather, pilot and tug availability, channel traffic and terminal readiness. AI-based alarm prioritisation could reduce operator overload at busy vessel traffic service centres. The expansion of automation is increasing requirements for reliable data, explainable models, human oversight and cybersecurity.

Operators are expected to retain responsibility for final decisions while AI supports pattern recognition, incident prediction and emergency coordination.

Other growth drivers include port congestion, maritime safety requirements, decarbonisation targets and the digitalisation of maritime single windows, port community systems and just-in-time arrival processes.

Offshore wind, LNG terminals, cruise operations, fisheries monitoring and Arctic shipping are also widening the use of vessel traffic management systems.

Research and Markets, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, operates a market-research distribution platform covering more than 900,000 products across over 800 industries. Its network includes 1,700 research teams in more than 80 countries.

360iResearch is a market-intelligence provider that produces global industry studies and forecasts. It supplied the vessel traffic management study distributed through the Research and Markets platform.