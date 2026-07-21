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2026 July 21   17:04

DP World secures €25m for Romania’s first port electrification project

DP World has secured a loan of up to €25m ($28.6m) to electrify Constanța South Container Terminal under a €100m ($114.3m) investment programme, according to the EBRD.  

The financing, announced on 21 July 2026, will fund power networks, transformer stations, grid connections and shore-power infrastructure at the Romanian Black Sea terminal.  

The programme also covers electric cranes, terminal tractors and charging equipment that will replace diesel-powered machinery.  Shore power will allow containerships to connect to the local electricity grid while alongside, reducing the need to run auxiliary engines in port.  

The EBRD loan will be combined with a €19.8m ($22.6m) European Union grant under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility. DP World’s wholly owned subsidiary Constanța South Container Terminal will provide the remaining €55.2m ($63.1m).  

The EBRD has classified the scheme as a 100% Green Economy Transition investment aligned with the Paris Agreement. Its project register identifies the development as Romania’s first port infrastructure electrification project.  

“In today’s trading environment, the most competitive ports are also the most sustainable,” DP World Constanța chief executive Svitlana Balaban said.  

The project follows DP World’s opening in 2024 of a five-hectare project cargo terminal and a ro-ro facility at Constanța after a combined investment of €65m ($74.3m). The ro-ro terminal was designed to handle up to 80,000 vehicles a year.  

Constanța South Container Terminal was established in 2003, with DP World starting operations the following year under a concession running to 2049. The Romanian terminal operator has annual capacity of about 1.5m TEU and direct sea, road and rail connections, including access to the country’s electrified national rail network.  

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports and logistics group with operations in 84 countries and a network of more than 60 ports and terminals. It had invested more than €250m ($285.7m) in Romania by 2024.  

The EBRD is an international financial institution owned by countries, the European Union and the European Investment Bank. It finances private-sector and infrastructure projects across its economies of operation.

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