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2026 July 21   16:44

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Yang Ming and PSA link sea and land emissions in carbon inset pact

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and PSA International Pte Ltd have agreed to combine low-carbon shipping with electrified terminal operations in a joint sea-land carbon inset package, according to a joint news release issued on 20 July 2026.  

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Yang Ming chief logistics officer and senior vice-president Ivan Chiang and PSA group head of operations, technology and sustainability Eddy Ng, in the presence of Yang Ming president Kevin Lee and PSA group chief executive Ong Kim Pong.  

The partners will develop emissions measurement and verification, a digital Book-and-Claim framework and a maritime-land inset token package intended to give cargo stakeholders a transparent and accountable route towards supply-chain decarbonisation.  

“Enhancing green competitiveness is at the heart of Yang Ming’s operations. As no single company can achieve supply chain decarbonisation alone, we are pleased to partner with PSA, to provide sea-land joint carbon inset package. By combining our maritime fuel initiatives with PSA’s electrified terminal capabilities, we offer global clients an adaptable and verifiable approach to mitigate transparent emissions and fulfil their sustainability objectives,” Lee said.  

Yang Ming had cut its carbon intensity by 63.32% from 2008 levels by the end of 2025. Its EcoSea+ green transport service is designed to help customers reduce Scope 3 transport emissions, while the PSA partnership will extend those efforts from ocean shipping into terminal and landside operations.  

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, founded in 1972, is a container shipping company with more than 230 service locations in over 80 countries and operating hubs in the US, Panama, Germany, Greece and Singapore.  

PSA International Pte Ltd is a port and supply-chain operator whose portfolio includes more than 70 deepsea, rail and inland terminals across over 180 locations in 45 countries, including operations in Singapore and Belgium.

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