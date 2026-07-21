Anemoi secures Bureau Veritas certificates for rotor sail range

UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies has secured Bureau Veritas design assessment certificates covering several versions of its wind-assisted Rotor Sail technology, according to Anemoi Marine Technologies.

The certificates cover fixed and rail-deployed Rotor Sails measuring 3.5 metres by 24.5 metres, including EX-rated models and shorter versions intended for vessels operating with air-draft restrictions.

Anemoi is also seeking Bureau Veritas approval for its larger 5-metre by 35-metre Rotor Sails in fixed and folding configurations.

The company’s full Rotor Sail portfolio now has approvals from Bureau Veritas, Lloyd’s Register, DNV, ABS and ClassNK. The assessments can reduce project-specific assurance and testing requirements for retrofit and newbuilding installations.

“These latest approvals highlight how Anemoi is advancing in both technical maturity and scale of deployment,” chief executive Clare Urmston said.

Anemoi’s Rotor Sails are already operating on vessels classed by several classification societies and across different ship types and operating profiles. Rotor Sails are motor-driven vertical cylinders that use the Magnus effect to generate additional thrust from wind.

The auxiliary propulsion reduces the load on a vessel’s main engine, lowering fuel consumption and associated emissions.

Anemoi Marine Technologies is a UK engineering and research company incorporated in 2015. The London-headquartered business develops fixed, rail-deployed and folding Rotor Sail systems for commercial ship newbuildings and retrofits.

Bureau Veritas is a classification society that assesses ship and marine technology designs.