  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CSSC Chengxi delivers world-first bidirectional self-unloader to Rio Tinto

2026 July 21   14:52

shipbuilding

CSSC Chengxi delivers world-first bidirectional self-unloader to Rio Tinto

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard has delivered the world’s first 41,800-dwt self-unloading transshipment vessel designed for full bidirectional operation to Rio Tinto for Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project, according to China State Shipbuilding Corp.  

The DNV-classed WONTANARA was handed over in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on 21 July. CSSC also identifies the ship as the largest shallow-water transshipment self-unloader by deadweight and the fastest specialised self-unloading vessel.  

The 215-metre ship is 42 metres wide and 14.5 metres deep, with a design draught of 7.5 metres and cargo capacity of 29,000 cubic metres. Its double-hull and double-bottom design uses diesel-electric propulsion.  

Two C-shaped lifting units and two reversible longitudinal conveyor belts provide a combined discharge rate of up to 12,000 tonnes per hour.

Telescopic booms fitted forward and aft on the starboard side have an operating reach of 32.5 to 45.5 metres, enabling the vessel to unload a full 41,800-tonne cargo in less than three-and-a-half hours.  

WONTANARA will shuttle iron ore from Simandou’s shallow-water export facilities to bulk carriers at deepwater anchorages off Guinea. It is the first of five ships of the same design, with the full fleet intended to load a 200,000-dwt bulker within 24 hours.  

Five azimuth thrusters — two forward and three aft — replace a conventional propeller-and-rudder arrangement. Wheelhouses at both ends allow the ship to operate in either direction, while a single-lever DP0 system supports berthing without tug assistance.  

The vessel can reach 12 knots in reverse in ballast and 10.5 knots forward when fully laden. Six generating sets provide a combined output of 15,704 kW. The ship contains more than 357 kilometres of cable and has a lightship weight of almost 20,000 tonnes.  

Simandou Port and Shipping Management Co supervised sea trials and onboard verification. WONTANARA is the first vessel under its management.  

CSSC Chengxi is a shipbuilding and repair subsidiary of Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group China State Shipbuilding Corp. It has worked in the self-unloading sector for nearly 30 years and has repaired, converted or built almost 100 vessels of this type.  

Rio Tinto is a UK-Australian mining and materials group operating in 34 countries with more than 61,000 employees. It holds rights to blocks three and four at Simandou through Rio Tinto SimFer, a joint venture with the Guinean government and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings.  

Simandou Port and Shipping Management Co is a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Bulk, the dry bulk shipping arm of China COSCO Shipping Corp. DNV is a Norwegian classification and assurance foundation. 

Topics:

CSSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:12

Vessel traffic management market forecast to reach $12.94bn by 2032

14:58

CIMC SOE launches first of Avenir LNG’s new 20,000-cbm bunker ship pair

14:56

Bahri confirms LNG dual-fuel RoCon pair with two-ship option in $202m China order

14:54

NYK takes sole ownership of 48-ship open-hatch specialist Saga Welco

14:49

Anemoi secures Bureau Veritas certificates for rotor sail range

14:25

Marinakis’ Capital, K Shipbuilding and LR launch wind-assisted MR tanker project

14:03

Hamburg completes dedicated ammonia bunkering safety framework

14:03

Red Sea war-risk cover surges 150% after Houthi Saudi blockade

13:12

All 17 crew rescued as propane-laden Gas Lisbon burns off Romania

13:02

Saudi-led coalition starts ship protection measures after Houthi Bab el-Mandeb threat

12:16

Qatar reopens seven-mile coastal zones to all vessel types

11:49

US military says it assisted 900 ships through Strait of Hormuz

11:26

IAA PortNews: Russia’s container market rises 7.1% Y/Y to 3.8 million TEU in 1H, 2026, DELO Group’s research shows

11:05

HHLA cuts 2026 EBIT guidance as terminal upgrades hit volumes

10:45

Wärtsilä sets a company-record EUR 2.849bn of orders in Q2 2026

10:25

Crew abandons KOTC tanker Kaifan after projectile strike near Strait of Hormuz

2026 July 20

18:05

KONGSBERG backlog hits record NOK 158bn as quarterly revenue jumps 31%

17:16

OMV Petrom and Romgaz install Neptun Alpha platform at €4bn Black Sea project

16:27

Panama moves to take full control of dual-coast oil terminal operator

16:24

NYK ammonia carrier set for November debut with J-ENG engine

16:19

World-first ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier Antwerpen completes first commercial voyage

16:16

Valenciaport imports rise 11.14% as first-half traffic reaches 2.82m TEU

16:12

NKT sends one of world’s largest cable layers to Norway for final outfitting

16:06

Houthis announce immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia

15:04

Wärtsilä wins first Carnival lifecycle contract for LNG cruise ships

14:53

HD Hyundai and NAVER Cloud launch shipbuilding AI push spanning yards and software-defined vessels

14:23

DEME wins €150m-€300m Zeevonk monopile contract

13:42

South Africa’s Transnet launches 25-year Cape Town multipurpose terminal concession

13:12

China Merchants seeks approval to invest up to $726m in six 343,000-dwt VLOCs

12:50

China State Shipbuilding Corp trains specialist AI models for ship design

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news