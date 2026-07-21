CSSC Chengxi delivers world-first bidirectional self-unloader to Rio Tinto

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard has delivered the world’s first 41,800-dwt self-unloading transshipment vessel designed for full bidirectional operation to Rio Tinto for Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project, according to China State Shipbuilding Corp.

The DNV-classed WONTANARA was handed over in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on 21 July. CSSC also identifies the ship as the largest shallow-water transshipment self-unloader by deadweight and the fastest specialised self-unloading vessel.

The 215-metre ship is 42 metres wide and 14.5 metres deep, with a design draught of 7.5 metres and cargo capacity of 29,000 cubic metres. Its double-hull and double-bottom design uses diesel-electric propulsion.

Two C-shaped lifting units and two reversible longitudinal conveyor belts provide a combined discharge rate of up to 12,000 tonnes per hour.

Telescopic booms fitted forward and aft on the starboard side have an operating reach of 32.5 to 45.5 metres, enabling the vessel to unload a full 41,800-tonne cargo in less than three-and-a-half hours.

WONTANARA will shuttle iron ore from Simandou’s shallow-water export facilities to bulk carriers at deepwater anchorages off Guinea. It is the first of five ships of the same design, with the full fleet intended to load a 200,000-dwt bulker within 24 hours.

Five azimuth thrusters — two forward and three aft — replace a conventional propeller-and-rudder arrangement. Wheelhouses at both ends allow the ship to operate in either direction, while a single-lever DP0 system supports berthing without tug assistance.

The vessel can reach 12 knots in reverse in ballast and 10.5 knots forward when fully laden. Six generating sets provide a combined output of 15,704 kW. The ship contains more than 357 kilometres of cable and has a lightship weight of almost 20,000 tonnes.

Simandou Port and Shipping Management Co supervised sea trials and onboard verification. WONTANARA is the first vessel under its management.

CSSC Chengxi is a shipbuilding and repair subsidiary of Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group China State Shipbuilding Corp. It has worked in the self-unloading sector for nearly 30 years and has repaired, converted or built almost 100 vessels of this type.

Rio Tinto is a UK-Australian mining and materials group operating in 34 countries with more than 61,000 employees. It holds rights to blocks three and four at Simandou through Rio Tinto SimFer, a joint venture with the Guinean government and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings.

Simandou Port and Shipping Management Co is a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Bulk, the dry bulk shipping arm of China COSCO Shipping Corp. DNV is a Norwegian classification and assurance foundation.