Saipem wins $260m Côte d’Ivoire drilling contract for Santorini

Saipem has secured an offshore drilling contract worth approximately $260m from Eni Côte d’Ivoire Limited, according to Saipem.

The drillship *Santorini* will be deployed offshore Côte d’Ivoire for a long-term development drilling campaign scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The contract includes a firm commitment for an extended drilling programme, alongside the potential deployment of the rig in neighbouring countries and additional optional periods.

Saipem classified the award as a related-party transaction because Eni Côte d’Ivoire Limited is controlled by Eni S.p.A.

Saipem is an engineering and construction company serving the offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure sectors. Its operations are organised across Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures. It has five fabrication yards, 17 owned offshore construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of which it owns. The company operates in more than 50 countries and employs about 30,000 people from more than 130 nationalities.

Eni Côte d’Ivoire Limited is a company controlled by Eni S.p.A. and is the contractual counterparty for the drilling programme. Eni S.p.A. is the parent company controlling Eni Côte d’Ivoire Limited.