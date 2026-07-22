Ro-ro carrying 14 fuel tankers damaged in collision with ANEK ferry at Souda port on Crete

ANEK Lines’ ferry Elyros was cleared to resume service after colliding with Creta Cargo Lines’ ro-ro Iosif K at Souda port on Crete on 21 July, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The two Greek-flagged vessels came into contact at about 10:05 local time as Elyros was leaving for Piraeus and Iosif K was entering the harbour and manoeuvring towards its berth.

Iosif K was carrying 89 vehicles, including 14 fuel tankers. Tankers transporting fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and oxygen remained intact, with no fire, cargo leakage or marine pollution recorded. The ro-ro sustained damage to the port side of its bow, including punctured water tanks used to regulate stability. Elyros suffered lighter damage around its forward section.

Elyros was carrying 100 passengers, 118 crew members, 32 cars, 74 trucks and seven motorcycles. No injuries were recorded.

Both vessels were initially prohibited from sailing while surveyors assessed the damage. Elyros was delayed for about five hours before its classification society confirmed that the vessel retained class and could continue operating. Iosif K remained under a sailing ban pending inspection and was expected to leave for repairs.

The Central Port Authority of Chania opened a preliminary investigation into the cause of the collision. A case file is being prepared under the supervision of the local prosecutor, while procedures that could result in administrative penalties have also begun.

Greek Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias ordered a sworn administrative inquiry and sent Vice Admiral Efstratios Drakoulis, the Hellenic Coast Guard’s deputy chief responsible for navigational safety, to Chania to oversee the response.

ANEK Lines is a Greek ferry operator whose services are marketed within Attica Group’s passenger shipping network. Attica Group also operates services under the Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Superfast Ferries brands.

Creta Cargo Lines is a Greek shipping company operating ro-ro cargo services. Its 133-metre Iosif K was built in 1979. The 192-metre Elyros was built in 1998 and has capacity for 1,880 passengers and 1,840 lane metres of vehicles.