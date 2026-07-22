CMA CGM imposes up to $165 per TEU surcharge across Middle East trades as Hormuz tensions lift bunker costs

CMA CGM will impose an emergency fuel surcharge across all Middle East long-haul and intra-regional trades from 1 August, adding as much as $165 per TEU to freight costs after a renewed surge in bunker prices, according to CMA CGM’s Advisory #12 issued on 21 July.

Long-haul headhaul cargo will face charges of $150 per TEU for dry containers and $165 per TEU for refrigerated equipment. Euro-denominated tariffs have been set at €130 ($148) and €145 ($166) per TEU, respectively.

The French group will levy $75 per TEU on dry cargo and $90 per TEU on reefers moving on long-haul backhaul routes. The corresponding euro rates are €65 ($74) and €80 ($91) per TEU.

The same rates will apply to all intra-regional trades, irrespective of direction. The surcharge will take effect according to the cargo loading date, subject to regulatory filings where applicable, and remain in force until further notice.

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group with more than 700 vessels serving over 250 shipping lines and 420 commercial ports. It employs about 160,000 people across 177 countries.