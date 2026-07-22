Panama asks India to join Panama Canal neutrality treaty

Panama has formally invited India to join the international treaty governing the permanent neutrality of the Panama Canal, according to Panama’s foreign ministry.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez presented the proposal during talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 20 July. The approach renewed an earlier Panamanian request rather than opening a new initiative.

Panama had raised the question of Indian accession with the country’s government and lawmakers since at least May 2025.

Martínez-Acha said Panama wanted to preserve a canal that remained open, efficient and secure for international trade, with India potentially supporting those principles.

The Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal declares the waterway permanently neutral and open in peace and war to the peaceful transit of vessels from all countries on equal terms. Its protocol is open to accession by all countries, with the Organization of American States acting as depositary.

India did not announce a decision on accession during the meeting. The two ministers also discussed trade, business, development, maritime affairs, healthcare, agriculture, education, digital cooperation and work through multilateral organisations.

“Panama serves as a natural bridge for us for global trade routes as a gateway for the wider Latin America region. Anchored by the Panama Canal, your logistics infrastructure certainly sets a global landmark,” Jaishankar said.

The neutrality proposal formed part of wider maritime talks during Martínez-Acha’s visit. He also met India’s director general of shipping, Shyam Jagannathan, as the two sides advanced discussions on a maritime transport agreement and a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation.

The proposed framework would cover commercial connectivity, fleet operations, regulatory cooperation and verification of seafarers’ professional certificates. Discussions also included port and logistics investment, maritime security, digitalisation, training and cleaner shipping technologies.

Panama and the United States signed the neutrality treaty on 7 September 1977. Panama assumed full administration, operation and maintenance of the canal on 31 December 1999.