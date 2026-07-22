GTT wins Samsung Heavy Industries tank design order for LNG carrier

GTT secured an order in the second quarter of 2026 from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier ordered by an Oceanian shipowner, according to GTT.

The vessel will have a total LNG capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. GTT will design its cryogenic tanks, which will use the company’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the LNG carrier is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029.

GTT develops membrane containment technology for cryogenic tanks used in LNG shipping.

Samsung Heavy Industries operates as a shipbuilding company and constructs commercial vessels, including LNG carriers.