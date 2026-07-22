Davie launches dedicated autonomous vessel company in Ontario

Davie has launched a dedicated Ontario company to build and integrate uncrewed and autonomous maritime vessels and systems for Canadian and export customers, according to Davie Shipbuilding.

Davie Autonomous Inc will initially focus on advanced composite uncrewed surface vessels developed with Kraken Technology Group. The move follows a strategic collaboration announced in May to establish Canadian production of Kraken’s autonomous systems.

The shipbuilder is in advanced negotiations with several Ontario locations over a production network intended to combine the province’s capabilities in composites, robotics, automation and advanced manufacturing with Davie’s shipbuilding and systems integration expertise.

The new company will also develop mission systems, software and payload integration capabilities for surveillance, search and rescue, coastal security, critical infrastructure protection and defence applications.

Kraken recently raised US$175m in a Series B funding round at a US$1bn valuation. Investors included the NATO Innovation Fund, the British Business Bank and Davie parent Inocea Group.

Davie Autonomous is an Ontario-based maritime technology company established to manufacture and integrate uncrewed and autonomous maritime vessels and systems.

Davie Shipbuilding is a Canadian shipbuilder specialising in vessel construction, conversion, repair and systems integration. It is part of Inocea Group.

Kraken Technology Group develops advanced composite maritime platforms and autonomous systems for defence and security applications.

Inocea Group is an industrial group and the parent organisation of Davie Shipbuilding.