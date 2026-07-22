Fincantieri lands three-year Qatar naval training centre contract

Fincantieri has signed a three-year contract to manage the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces’ Training and Simulation Centre, according to Fincantieri.

The agreement, dated 21 July 2026, extends the companies’ cooperation beyond the delivery of seven naval vessels and associated support capabilities.

Fincantieri delivered the centre in 2021 as part of the Qatari Navy’s training infrastructure. It uses simulation systems to train officers, non-commissioned officers and sailors in realistic, complex tactical scenarios and to support operational readiness.

The contract was signed by the Chief of Logistics on behalf of the Qatar Armed Forces and Mauro Manzini, vice-president of sales at Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Business Unit.

Fincantieri will provide a team composed primarily of former military personnel with experience in naval operations, platform management, operational procedures and maritime doctrines. The team will maintain the centre’s full operability and conduct a progressive knowledge-transfer programme intended to give QENF personnel greater autonomy in managing the system.

The contract follows the completion of Fincantieri’s naval shipbuilding programme for Qatar and expands its involvement into crew training, simulation operations and knowledge transfer.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group whose Naval Vessels Business Unit develops naval platforms and provides associated operational support, training and simulation services.