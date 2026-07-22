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2026 July 22   14:22

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Greek flag clinches triple quality status across Paris, Tokyo and US regimes

The Greek flag has secured recognition across three major port-state control systems after retaining 25th place on the Paris MoU White List, with 544 inspections and 15 detentions recorded during 2023-2025, according to the Paris MoU.  

Greece posted an excess factor of minus 0.91 in the Paris MoU assessment. The list was adopted at the 59th meeting of the Paris MoU Committee and is valid from 1 July 2026 until 6 July 2027.  

Greek-flagged vessels also remained on the Tokyo MoU High Performance List after 635 inspections and 15 detentions during the same three-year period, resulting in an excess factor of minus 1.12.  In 2025 alone, Greek ships underwent 223 inspections under the Tokyo MoU, with four detentions and a detention rate of 1.79%.

The classification applies from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027.  The results follow the US Coast Guard’s renewal of Greece’s participation in the QUALSHIP 21 programme for 2026-2027. The detention rate for Greek-flagged vessels inspected at US ports remained below 1% over the preceding three years.  

Eligible Greek-flagged cargo ships can receive fewer port-state control inspections, while qualifying tankers may undergo reduced-scope inspections and receive quality certification at US ports.  

The Paris MoU is a regional port-state control agreement covering European and North Atlantic waters.

The Tokyo MoU performs a comparable role across the Asia-Pacific region.

QUALSHIP 21, launched by the US Coast Guard in 2001, recognises qualifying foreign-flagged vessels and flag administrations on the basis of compliance and detention performance.

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