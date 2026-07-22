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2026 July 22   16:12

shipping

RISE validates Norsepower Rotor Sail force measurement technology

RISE SSPA Maritime Centre has independently validated Norsepower’s proprietary force measurement technology for wind-assisted ship propulsion aboard the MV Chinook Oldendorff, which is equipped with three Norsepower Rotor Sails, according to Norsepower.  

The evaluation is among the first third-party validations of a continuous performance monitoring system for wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP).  Norsepower’s technique uses pressure sensors integrated directly into the rotor system to measure thrust.

RISE applied its own methodology to convert the measured forces into estimated vessel power savings and compared the results with a large number of on/off tests conducted during six months of normal operation.  The measurements remained stable over the test period and correlated with the savings identified through the operational testing.  

Continuous direct thrust measurement forms the top tier, Tier IV, of the methodology proposed to the IMO for assessing wind propulsion under its GHG Fuel Intensity framework. The validated approach is intended to provide auditable, real-time data on fuel and emissions savings and could allow shipowners and charterers to share verified performance data when dividing the costs and benefits of wind propulsion.  

Norsepower develops proprietary wind-assisted propulsion systems for commercial shipping.  

RISE SSPA Maritime Centre is a maritime research, testing and performance-assessment centre.

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